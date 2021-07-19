How hot will it get in Peterborough this week and when are thunderstorms forecast?

Weather update.

The Met Office said temperatures will continue to stay high after Sunday (July 18) was recorded as the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures exceeding 30C in both England and Wales.

Both England and Wales recorded the hottest day of the year on Sunday, beating records set on Saturday, and forecasters predict it could be even warmer throughout the week.

In Peterborough the Met Office is forecasting top temperatures of 29C (84.2F) today, and with more sunshine and clear skies forecast tomorrow will also see highs of 29C (84.2F).

On Wednesday things are set to cool slightly with top temps of 27C (80.6F) followed by highs of 26C (78.8F) on Thursday.

Some cloud is currently forecast to move in on Friday with temperatures then reaching 25C (77F) before a much more unsettled period over the weekend.

Saturday will see a cooler day with temperatures reaching 22C (71.6F) and could see some heavy rainfall, according to the Met Office,

On Sunday more rain and thunderstorms are forecast with temperatures also hitting 22C (71.6F).

In England on Sunday, 31.6C (88.88F) was recorded in Heathrow, overtaking Saturday’s record-breaking 30.3C (86.54F) recorded in Coton in the Elms, Derbyshire.

Wales recorded 30.2C (86.36F) in Cardiff, compared with 29.6C (85.28F) reached in Usk, Monmouthshire, on Saturday.

Saturday had marked the hottest day of the year for all four nations, and the hottest day since records began for Northern Ireland with 31.2C (88.16F) recorded in Ballywatticock, in Co Down, beating the previous highest temperature of 30.8C (87.44F), which was reached on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976.

Scotland and Northern Ireland did not beat records on Sunday, recording highs of 26.1C (78.98F) in Threave, Scotland, and 25.5C (77.9F) in Thomastown, Northern Ireland.

Becky Mitchell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We could get up to 32C (89.6F) next week, it is possible each day for different places in the country.

“The most likely areas to get 32C are parts of the Midlands and down towards south-west England and potentially London, they are all going to see the highest temperatures in the coming days.”

The Met Office is working with Public Health England to ensure that people stay safe in the hot conditions, urging the public to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and assist anyone who is more vulnerable to the heat.