How hot will it get in Peterborough during the weekend mini heatwave?

Sunny weather is forecast over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Today (Friday, May 28) will be cloudy with sunny spells with temperatures topping 19C (66F) by 4pm before warmer weather moves in over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Met Office is forecasting another mainly cloudy day for Peterborough on Saturday with temperatures topping 20C (68F) by the afternoon when there will be more sunshine. Sunday will see clear skies and sunshine in Peterborough according to the Met Office with temperatures topping 20C (68F) before the warmest weather moves in on Monday.

Bank Holiday Monday is forecast to be another sunny day, with more clear skies, and temperatures topping 21C (69.8F).

That is forecast to be followed by more sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday when temperatures will stay high and are forecast to top 22C (71.6F).

Thursday is likely to see more sunshine and some cloud with highs of 21C (69.8F) before more unsettled weather moves in.

The Met office said the longer range forecast for the East of England covering Peterborough could see some heavy rain and stormy weather: “An anticyclonic pattern will continue to bring warm, settled conditions across many areas during next week.

“However, a band of rain will impact the far northwest, bringing more unsettled and cooler weather here for a time. “Whilst there is still likely to be a good deal of dry weather for the first week of June, showers, which could be heavy and possibly thundery, and prolonged spells of rain become more likely across the south and west from midweek onwards.