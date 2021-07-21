Heavy rain warning for Peterborough this weekend

The Met Office warning is place for much of the south of the country and the Midlands, covering all of Saturday and all of Sunday.

The warning says: “Heavy rain and thundery showers may lead to flooding and transport disruption in some places over the weekend.

“What to expect:

Flooding in Bourges Boulevard that left an ambulance needing to be rescued.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”