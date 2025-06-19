Heat health warning upgraded in Peterborough - with high temperatures set to cause 'significant' impact

The heat health warning for Peterborough has been upgraded with hot temperatures set to cause ‘significant’ impact.

A yellow warning was issued on Wednesday (June 18), with high temperatures forecast for the weekend.

“Significant impacts are likely across health and social care services"

An amber health warning has been issued

The alert says: “Significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including:

“A rise in deaths, particularly among those ages 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups

“Likely increased demand on all health and social care services

“Internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment

“The heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services

“Indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings issues managing medicines

“Staffing issues due to external factors (for example, affecting transport)

“Increased demand for power exceeding capacity

“Other sectors starting to observe impacts (for example, travel delays)”

The warning is in place until Sunday morning (June 23).

How to stay cool

Peterborough City Council urged people to take care in the heat, and take measures to stay safe.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Anyone can become unwell if they get too hot. However, some people are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell through overheating (becoming uncomfortably hot), dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

“Stay well in the heat:

“Drink plenty of fluids

“Stay in the shade

“Limit strenuous activity

“Wear sun cream, sunglasses and hats

“Check on elderly friends and neighbours.

“Keep windows and curtains closed during the day

“Open windows at night when the temperature has dropped.”

School makes uniform change during hot weather

Earlier this week, Ken Stimpson Academy said pupils did not have to wear blazers during the high temperatures, and tweeted: “Due to the warm weather forecasts, blazers will not be compulsory this week (beginning Monday 16th June)

“Further communication will be made should the hot weather continue.”

What is the forecast?

Temperatures are set to peak on Saturday afternoon (June 21), with a maximum of 33C forecast by the Met Office.

The current forecast for today (June 19) is for a high of 28C, with 29C forecast on Friday.

Pollen levels are set to remain high or very high – not good news for those with hayfever – and UV levels will remain high – highlighting the need to protect your skin, especially during the warmest parts of the day.

Temperatures will return to the mid-20s next week.