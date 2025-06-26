Health warning issued for Peterborough as temperatures set to rise again
The UK Health Security Agency have issued the amber warning for the East of England – including Peterborough.
It says:
“Significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including:
A rise in deaths, particularly among those ages 65 and over or with health conditions.There may also be impacts on younger age groups
Likely increased demand on all health and social care services
Internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment
The heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services
Indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings
Issues managing medicines
Staffing issues due to external factors (for example, affecting transport)
Increased demand for power exceeding capacity
Other sectors starting to observe impacts (for example, travel delays)
Weekend weather forecast
The current Met Office forecast for Peterborough suggests that the warmest weather will arrive on Monday, when temperatures of up to 33C are predicted.
Friday will see the mercury rise to 28C, Saturday 29C and Sunday 30C.
The current forecast suggests the weekend will also stay dry, with only a small chance of rain. However, cloudy conditions are predicted for the weekend – with blue skies forecast for Monday.