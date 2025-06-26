Health warning issued for Peterborough as temperatures set to rise again

By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:19 BST

A health warning has been issued for Peterborough – as temperatures in the city are set to rise again.

The UK Health Security Agency have issued the amber warning for the East of England – including Peterborough.

The warning is in place from noon on Friday, June 27, and will end at 6pm on Tuesday, July 1.

It says:

A warm weekend is forecast for Peterboroughplaceholder image
A warm weekend is forecast for Peterborough

“Significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including:

A rise in deaths, particularly among those ages 65 and over or with health conditions.There may also be impacts on younger age groups

Likely increased demand on all health and social care services

Internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment

The heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services

Indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings

Issues managing medicines

Staffing issues due to external factors (for example, affecting transport)

Increased demand for power exceeding capacity

Other sectors starting to observe impacts (for example, travel delays)

Weekend weather forecast

The current Met Office forecast for Peterborough suggests that the warmest weather will arrive on Monday, when temperatures of up to 33C are predicted.

Friday will see the mercury rise to 28C, Saturday 29C and Sunday 30C.

The current forecast suggests the weekend will also stay dry, with only a small chance of rain. However, cloudy conditions are predicted for the weekend – with blue skies forecast for Monday.

