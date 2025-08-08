Health alert issued across Peterborough as temperatures set to hit above 30C

A yellow heat health alert has been issued across Peterborough with temperatures set to rise above 30C.

The alert is in place from 12pm on Monday (August 11) and 6pm on Wednesday (August 13)

In that time, the Met Office has forecasted that Peterborough could experience highs of 31C on Wednesday at around 4pm. Temperatures are set to peak at between 28 and 31C in that period.

The warning states that there will be a likely increase in demand for health services.

The warning states significant impacts are possible across the health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including:

- A rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups

- Internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment

- The heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services

- Indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings

To find out more, visit www.ukhsa-dashboard.data.gov.uk/weather-health-alerts