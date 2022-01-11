Fog warning issued for Peterborough tonight

The warning is in place from 10pm tonight (Tuesday) until noon tomorrow (Wednesday.)

It covers the city centre and areas south of Peterborough - although not areas to the north of the city.

The warning says: “Dense fog patches likely to cause some travel disruption overnight and during Wednesday morning.

A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued

“What to expect:

“Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible.

“There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.”