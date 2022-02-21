Fastest Storm Franklin wind speed in Peterborough revealed as clear-up continues following week of storms

The storm arrived in the UK yesterday - less than a week after Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice wreaked havoc across the country.

A yellow weather warning was in place for Peterborough this morning, as strong winds were forecast.

At the weather station at Wittering, gusts of 58mph were recorded between 7.50am and 8am today (Monday).

This tree blocked a drive on Melrose Drive. Pic: PT reader

There were multiple gusts of 50mph and above - but they did not reach the levels recorded on Friday, when Storm Eunice battered the city. The highest speed recorded on Friday was 68mph.

The clear up operation following the three storms is still ongoing, as a number of trees and walls were blown over in the wind.

On Friday trains and buses were cancelled in Peterborough when an amber warning was issued.

Last night police had to call on the help of farmers when a tree fell on the A47 at Guyhirn. The Met Office are now forecasting a quieter week, with no weather warnings in place at the moment.

Police needed the help of farmers to clear the A47 at Guyhirn

A path was blocked by this tree near Oundle Road in Orton