A yellow weather warning is in place in Peterborough today (September 15), with strong winds forecast.

The Met Office warning is in place until 6pm this evening, and affects much of England and Wales.

The warning says: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power.

“What should I expect?

50mph gusts are forecast

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”

Burghley House and the grounds are closed to the public today as a result of the high winds.

The Met Office forecast itself says Peterborough should stay dry for much of today and tomorrow – however, wet weather looks set to return on Wednesday.

Today, the strongest winds are set for lunchtime, with 52mph gusts predicted at around noon.

Gusts of up to 40moh are set to stay until 10pm – and tomorrow could also be a blustery day, with gusts of more than 30mph predicted all day.