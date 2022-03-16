Emergency services were called to the incident near Huntingdon at 4.48am.

When they arrived, the driver was out of the cab - but the fire had already caused serious damage to the lorry.

The road was closed for several hours, causing disruption for traffic in the area, while the wreckage of the lorry was removed and the road was resurfaced.

The scene as emergency crews arrived

The lorry fire on the A14. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue

