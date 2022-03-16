Watch scene of lorry fire that shut A14 in Cambridgeshire for hours
Dramatic video footage of a lorry fire that caused one of the main roads in Cambridgeshire to be shut for most of yesterday (Tuesday) has been released by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service.
By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 3:38 pm
Emergency services were called to the incident near Huntingdon at 4.48am.
When they arrived, the driver was out of the cab - but the fire had already caused serious damage to the lorry.
The road was closed for several hours, causing disruption for traffic in the area, while the wreckage of the lorry was removed and the road was resurfaced.
