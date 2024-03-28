Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were dramatic scenes in Woodhall Rise in Werrington on Thursday morning (March 28) as crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled a van fire.

Crews arrived on the scene at around 11am.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a vehicle fire on Woodhall Rise in Werrington at 10.27 this morning.

“The crew arrived to find a van well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire and have now left the scene.