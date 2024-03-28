WATCH: Dramatic scenes on Peterborough street as crews tackle van fire
There were dramatic scenes in Woodhall Rise in Werrington on Thursday morning (March 28) as crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled a van fire.
Crews arrived on the scene at around 11am.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a vehicle fire on Woodhall Rise in Werrington at 10.27 this morning.
“The crew arrived to find a van well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire and have now left the scene.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”