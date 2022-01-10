Warning issued after chimney catches fire near Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued an appeal after a chimney caught fire at a house near Peterborough.

By Ben Jones
Monday, 10th January 2022, 12:13 pm

On Thursday (January 6), two crews from Peterborough were called out to a fire at a house on Main Street, Ailsworth.

The blaze began inside the chimney of the house and firefighters had to use chimney rods and buckets to extinguish it.

A fire service spokesperson said: ““Please ensure that you get your chimney swept and brick work inspected at least once a year, preferably before lighting it when the cold weather arrives. The build-up of debris can lead to a fire spreading from the chimney flue to the rest of a house. Getting your chimney swept regularly will help to prevent a chimney fire and keep your home safe.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“On Thursday at 3.31pm a crew from Dogsthorpe, a crew from Stanground and the turntable ladder were called to a chimney fire on Main Street, Ailsworth.

“Firefighters used chimney rods and buckets to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.

“Crews returned to their stations by 5.30pm.”

WarningDogsthorpeStanground