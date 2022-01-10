Warning issued after chimney catches fire near Peterborough
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued an appeal after a chimney caught fire at a house near Peterborough.
On Thursday (January 6), two crews from Peterborough were called out to a fire at a house on Main Street, Ailsworth.
The blaze began inside the chimney of the house and firefighters had to use chimney rods and buckets to extinguish it.
A fire service spokesperson said: ““Please ensure that you get your chimney swept and brick work inspected at least once a year, preferably before lighting it when the cold weather arrives. The build-up of debris can lead to a fire spreading from the chimney flue to the rest of a house. Getting your chimney swept regularly will help to prevent a chimney fire and keep your home safe.”
