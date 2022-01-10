Warning issued after chimney catches fire near Peterborough

On Thursday (January 6), two crews from Peterborough were called out to a fire at a house on Main Street, Ailsworth.

The blaze began inside the chimney of the house and firefighters had to use chimney rods and buckets to extinguish it.

A fire service spokesperson said: ““Please ensure that you get your chimney swept and brick work inspected at least once a year, preferably before lighting it when the cold weather arrives. The build-up of debris can lead to a fire spreading from the chimney flue to the rest of a house. Getting your chimney swept regularly will help to prevent a chimney fire and keep your home safe.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On Thursday at 3.31pm a crew from Dogsthorpe, a crew from Stanground and the turntable ladder were called to a chimney fire on Main Street, Ailsworth.

“Firefighters used chimney rods and buckets to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.