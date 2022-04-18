Warning after unattended frying pan leads to residents being evacuated from Peterborough home

The property on Norforlk Street where the fire started.

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to Norfolk Street in the city centre at 11:48pmon Tuesday (April 12) to find black smoke coming from the rear of the property.

Station Commander Gareth Boyd said: “On arrival the crews were faced with thick black smoke issuing from the rear door of the kitchen, with two residents still inside the property. While leading the residents to safety, they closed internal doors to prevent further smoke spread and damage.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the kitchen to find a developed fire. This was extinguished quickly and it took some time for the smoke to clear.

“Further investigation revealed that a pan with hot oil was left unattended for some time, which then ignited and spread to the extractor unit and panelling.

“When the crews arrived there was no sign of a smoke alarm sounding. On further inspection we found there was no alarm fitted on the ground floor, and the alarm on the first floor didn’t activate.

“We would urge residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms fitted on every floor of the property and test them regularly. They are vital in making sure people are alerted to a fire early to ensure they can safely evacuate the house.”

The fire service has also a range of other safety advice to prevent residents from getting distracted while cooking. This is:

- Take extra care when cooking with oil, as it easily sets alight

- If deep fat frying, make sure only one third of a pan is filled with oil prior to frying food

- If a pan or wok is smoking excessively, turn off the heat

- Never throw water on a burning pan, cover with a damp tea-towel and turn off the heat

- Be very careful with loose clothing and ensure it does not come into contact with a naked flame