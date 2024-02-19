Visit a Peterborough and Cambridgeshire museum this half-term – by bus!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough and Cambridgeshire boast some of the world's best museums and most of them can be easily reached by bus – for just £2.00 for a single journey! Families or friends can get a DayRider ticket which gives unlimited travel in a Town Zone for just £2.67 per person for 3 people, or £2.20 per person for 5. Many museums are running special events to keep the family entertained and engaged this half-term.

Between 19th and 23rd February Peterborough Museum will be running the “Time Quest” event. Visitors will be able to journey through the story of the Museum building and experience life in the past by jumping into the different eras of its history. Families will need to work together to solve puzzles and gather clues to help put the timeline back in order.

Meanwhile, between Saturday 17th and Sunday 25th February the Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon will be hosting its "Women of the Civil War Trail", where you can find out what the lives of women were like, discover what they did in the civil war, and learn a 17th century craft.

Also, in Cambridge, many museums are running the popular “Twilight with the Museums” programme of family activities and events - an opportunity to discover local museums and collections in a completely new way. It will feature darkened galleries for torch-lit exploration, special lighting and other hands-on activities throughout the week.

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East and Chair of the bus operators trade body, the CP Bus Alliance, said: “Our city and wider region are so fortunate to be home to so many wonderful museums and the bus is a cheap, convenient, and comfortable way to get there. For many families, catch the bus is and exciting part of a good day out. So, this half-term, maybe think about leaving the car at home and letting the bus get you to your next adventure!"

10 Peterborough and Cambridgeshire museums to visit this half-term – and their nearest bus stop: