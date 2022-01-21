Update: A1 near Peterborough reopens after lorry crash

The accident on the A1. Picture BCH Road Policing Unit.

Cambridgeshire police said on social media at the time: “Please be aware that there has been a collision at A1 at Wothorpe. It is impacting traffic on north and south-bound carriageways. Please find an alternative route.”

Highways England said a lorry had crashed onto the central reservation.

It said the collision was on the A1 southbound between the A151 and the junction with the A47.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The southbound route was closed and one lane northbound was closed.