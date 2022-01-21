Update: A1 near Peterborough reopens after lorry crash
The A1 near Peterborough has reopened after an earlier lorry crash. Police had earlier warned drivers to avoid the A1 at Wothorpe near Peterborough after the collision on the southbound carriageway this morning (January 21).
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:29 am
Updated
Friday, 21st January 2022, 11:48 am
Cambridgeshire police said on social media at the time: “Please be aware that there has been a collision at A1 at Wothorpe. It is impacting traffic on north and south-bound carriageways. Please find an alternative route.”
Highways England said a lorry had crashed onto the central reservation.
It said the collision was on the A1 southbound between the A151 and the junction with the A47.
The southbound route was closed and one lane northbound was closed.
The road has now fully reopened.