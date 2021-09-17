Unattended tumble dryer causes garage fire in Peterborough

Fire crews were called to a property on St Pauls Road, New England at just before 3am this morning to attend the fire. The residents had already left the house before crews arrived and were unharmed.

In light of this incident, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service have advised residents to never leave a tumble dryer unattended and to make sure that they have working smoke alarms in their homes.

A spokesperson said: “On Friday (17) at 2.59am, one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stanground were called to a garage fire on St Pauls Road, New England.

“Crews arrived to find smoke issuing from a garage and a tumble dryer on fire inside.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire before it could spread any further.

“The residents had left the house before crews had arrived.

“It’s so important that people make sure they have working smoke alarms in their property.