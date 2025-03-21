UCP @ The Key Festival - a vibrant celebration of creativity in Peterborough

From visual arts and theatre to filmmaking and spoken word, UCP @The Key Festival is a vibrant celebration of creativity hosted by University Centre Peterborough at the city’s Key Theatre on March 27 and 28.

Whether you’re drawn to bold, thought-provoking performances, innovative storytelling on screen, or the electric energy of live poetry, this festival has something to captivate every artistic taste.

The Arsonists is a gripping stage production by BA (Hons) Acting for Stage and Screen students. Max Frisch’s darkly comic play explores the dangers of complacency and the allure of evil on March 27 at 7.30pm (Key Theatre).

Creatives at The Key is an exhibition of digital art, graphic design, and photography by BA (Hons) Digital Arts students, open throughout the festival. A launch event takes place at 6.30pm – an opportunity to meet the artists before catching The Arsonists.

The Arsonists - part of the UCP @ The Key festival being held at the Key Theatre

Peterborough Student Short Film Festival will showcase of work from BA (Hons) Media and Journalism students in partnership with Gateway Film Festival. Open to submissions from young filmmakers across Peterborough, it takes place on the Friday with a red carpet arrival at 5.30pm and screenings from 6pm.

UCP Does Write Club is a high-energy poetry battle inspired by Fight Club and Pokémon, hosted by Mark Grist and featuring teams captained by Keely Mills, Kat Beeton and Sandy Wardrop on the Friday at 7.45 pm (following the Short Film Festival).

Current Peterborough Poet Laureate Alex Tyler will also be mentoring a team of students from BA (Hons) English Literature with Creative Writing