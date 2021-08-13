‘Two youngsters seriously hurt’ in Peterborough crash involving moped and bus

MAGPAS air ambulance EMN-200305-111140009

Emergency services were called to the busway near the Ormiston Bushfield Academy at around 2.30pm following the incident today.

One person has been airlifted to hospital.

A police spokesman said emergency services were still at the scene now, and said two ‘youngsters’ had suffered serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initial reports from police said three had been hurt, but it officers have now said two have been injured.

The spokesman said investigations were still going on to try and understand what happened in the incident.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said; “Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and a response vehicle from Magpas Air Ambulance attended a road traffic collision in Orton area of Peterborough just after 2.45pm today.

“One patient was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a serious condition, while another was transported by land to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 2.38pm today (13 August) with reports of a collision involving a bus and moped on the busway in Bushfield, Orton Goldhay.

“Officers, paramedics and the air ambulance have attended.

“Two people who were on the moped have been injured, but further details are unclear.