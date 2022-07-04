Two women fighting for their life after crash near Peterborough

Three car collision happened on A141 at Doddington on Saturday

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 4th July 2022, 8:36 am
Two women are fighting for their life following a crash on the A141 near Peterborough over the weekend.

The incident happened at about 11am on Saturday (2 July) when a green Vauxhall Corsa, a blue Toyota Aygo and a sliver Volvo V60 collided on the A141 at Doddington, just outside Home Farm.

The driver of the Corsa, a woman in her 50s, and the driver of the Aygo, a woman in her 80s, were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with life-threatening injuries, where they remain.

Two women suffered life threatening injuries in the incient

The driver of the Volvo, a man in his 40s, was uninjured.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicles or have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cambridgeshire police either online or via 101 quoting incident 176 of 2 July.

