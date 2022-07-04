Two women are fighting for their life following a crash on the A141 near Peterborough over the weekend.

The incident happened at about 11am on Saturday (2 July) when a green Vauxhall Corsa, a blue Toyota Aygo and a sliver Volvo V60 collided on the A141 at Doddington, just outside Home Farm.

The driver of the Corsa, a woman in her 50s, and the driver of the Aygo, a woman in her 80s, were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with life-threatening injuries, where they remain.

The driver of the Volvo, a man in his 40s, was uninjured.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicles or have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.