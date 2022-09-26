Two teenagers, including Stamford 17-year-old, killed in two car collision

A teenager from Stamford was one of two youngsters killed in a crash in Nottinghamshire.

Jake Hankins (17) from Stamford and Harvey Holehouse, (19), of Woodborough, Nottingham both died in the collision that happened on Southwell Road, Gonalston, at around 10.45pm on Thursday (22 September 2022).

They were both in the same car, that collided with another vehicle in the incident.

Jake Hankins

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two other people were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with potentially life-threatening injuries following the crash.

A fifth person suffered injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

In a statement Harvey’s family said: “Harvey was an incredible person who saw the best in everyone. He brought joy and a smile to everybody that he met and went through life with an unrelenting energy which touched all those around him.

“He was tragically taken too soon and will be desperately missed, leaving a hole in our hearts. We would like to extend our deepest thanks and are greatly comforted by the overwhelming support and tributes that we have received.”

Harvey Holehouse

Case investigator Louise Melbourne, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said an appeal for information had been launched following the incident.

She said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the families, friends, and the wider community at this incredibly sad time.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and our specialist trained officers are continuing to offer the families support.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, who hasn’t yet come forward, or any drivers who may have recorded dash-cam footage that may be helpful to our investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible.

"While we understand people want to pay their respects we would ask anyone laying flowers or tributes do so as safely as possible."