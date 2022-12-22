Two people taken to hospital after collision between car and lorry closes A47 near Peterborough

Two people have been taken to hospital – one with serious injuries – after a collision between a car and a lorry closed the A47 near Peterborough.

Emergency services, including Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, Cambridgeshire Police, the Magpas Air Ambulance and the East of England Ambulance Service, were all called to the incident between the Eye and Dogsthorpe roundabouts at about 2.30pm.

Ambulance teams who happened to be passing the scene were able to provide first aid while paramedics made their way to the crash.

Teams are still at the scene, and a diversion has been set up.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said they were alerted at 2.30pm to this collision between a lorry and a car on the A47 between Eye and Dogsthorpe roundabouts.

The road has been closed and a diversion set up through Eye village.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters have released one casualty from their vehicle who is in the care of the ambulance service.”

The road has been closed while emergency services work at the scene

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “One of our Patient Transport Service crews was passing the scene and provided first aid while our clinicians were en-route.

“We sent three ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and the MAGPAS air ambulance.

“Two patients, one with serious injuries, were transported to Peterborough City Hospital.”

