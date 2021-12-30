Two people injured in Peterborough crash
Two people were injured in a crash in Peterborough last night which saw a main road closed for two hours.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 9:38 am
The collision happened just after 5pm yesterday (Wednesday) on the A16 at Newborough, near the junction with the A47.
A Cambridgehsire police spokesman said; “Police were called at 5.05pm yesterday (29 December) to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A16, Newborough.
“Police attended and closed the road while paramedics treated the involved parties. A man and a woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The vehicles were recovered and the road re-opened at about 7pm.”