Two people injured in Peterborough crash

Two people were injured in a crash in Peterborough last night which saw a main road closed for two hours.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 9:38 am
The road was closed for two hours

The collision happened just after 5pm yesterday (Wednesday) on the A16 at Newborough, near the junction with the A47.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Cambridgehsire police spokesman said; “Police were called at 5.05pm yesterday (29 December) to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A16, Newborough.

“Police attended and closed the road while paramedics treated the involved parties. A man and a woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The vehicles were recovered and the road re-opened at about 7pm.”

PeterboroughPoliceA47