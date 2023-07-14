News you can trust since 1948
Tumble dryer caused fire that killed dog and left family of five homeless in Peterborough

Over £1600 has been raised to help the family affected.
By Ben Jones
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read

A tumble dryer has been found as the cause of a fire that destroyed a Peterborough home.

The fire destroyed the property at Boroughfield Road in Hempsted at just past 9pm on Tuesday morning (July 11), taking the life of the family's pet dog and leaving a family with five children homeless.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have now issued a warning following the incident.

The property in Hempsted.The property in Hempsted.
The property in Hempsted.
A spokesperson said: “On Tuesday firefighters in Peterborough dealt with a fire that caused significant damage throughout the home, and sadly, a dog lost its life as a result.

"While tumble dryers are a common household appliance, there are a few things you can do to reduce the risk of them catching fire in the home.

“Don’t leave tumble dryers unattended when in use – make sure you’re awake, alert and at home

“Don’t overload them. Always follow the manufacturers guidance on what you can use them for and how much can go in them.

“Regularly clean filters and remove build-up of lint

“Ensure ducting is clear and free of build-up and make sure the external vent is clear and unobstructed

“Register your appliances online and be alerted to any product recalls.

“It’s also important to make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home that are tested regularly.”

“Lastly, keep doors closed throughout your home – this will prevent smoke spreading throughout the building and reduce the damage caused if a fire does occur.”

Over £1600 has been raised online to help the family involved. To donate visit: gofundme.com/f/lost-everything-in-house-fire-plz-donate-to-help.

