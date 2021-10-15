Tributes to ‘true gentleman’ who died in car crash before he had chance to meet great grandchildren for first time

Police are appealing for witnesses

Dennis George, 84, of Churchill Road, Gorefield, Wisbech, passed away in hospital last week after a crash on the A141 at March on Friday, September 24.

Today Mr George’s family said; “Denny was a loving, caring family man who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his wife, three sons, and grandchildren. He also had two great grandchildren who he never had the chance to meet due to Covid. The loss of Denny has devastated us all.

“We shared so many happy times and have such happy memories, but he was taken much too soon. He had lots of love to give and so much still to live for. As a family we were not ready to let him go and are so very heartbroken that his life was cut short in this way.

“Many of Denny’s friends and former co-workers have paid tribute to him this past week by saying… ‘What a great bloke he was’, ‘he was a true gentleman’ and ‘he mentored me and taught me so much at work.’

“Denny will be so very much missed by all who knew him.”

The incident happened just after 3pm on September 24 on the A141 at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March, and involved a Peugeot 206 and a white Vauxhall Astra.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 50-year-old woman from Wisbech, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but later died of her injuries.

Mr George was driving the Astra, and had been taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital. A passenger in the Astra was also seriously injured.

Two passengers in the Peugeot were also injured in the collision, one was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with slight injuries and the other to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.