Tributes have been paid to a Peterborough community leader who died in a crash just a couple of weeks after his daughter was born.

Hasan Riza Haidary, 37, of Chaucer Road, Peterborough, was driving a Mercedes Vito when it was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Godmanchester at about 2.30am on Tuesday, 2 August.

Paramedics attended but Mr Haidary died at the scene.

Hasan Riza Haidary died in the crash last week

In a statement today his family said: "Hasan Riza Haidary was a lovely man, known to everyone in his community and he was the secretary of the Peterborough Afghan Shia association.

“He was the sort of a person that was always available when called upon within our community.

“Hasan was a hard worker being the sole provider for his family back in Afghanistan, as well as his family in Peterborough including his wife, his son Ali aged nearly four and his daughter Hasti born only two weeks ago.

“Hasan’s 15-year-old brother had also recently come to the UK. We are devastated to lose such a loving man and his loss will leave a huge hole in the lives of everyone he knew."

Police are still appealing for witnesses as they try and piece together what happened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call police on 101 or visit the reporting section of Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting incident 46 of 2 August.

