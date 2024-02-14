Tributes to mum who died in collision on Longthorpe Parkway in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a woman who died following a collision in Peterborough on Friday have paid tribute to her “beautiful soul” and “love for life”.

Emma Stearn, 36, from Alconbury, was a pedestrian when she was struck by a white Audi A1 Sport travelling westbound on the Longthorpe Parkway at about 7.30pm.

She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Stearn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement Emma’s family said: “Emma had a beautiful soul and a love for life. Her smile shined and she was compassionate to others.

“Emma was a credit to herself and loved her children very much.

“The family would like time to process the tragic loss of Emma at this time.”

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman from Peterborough, remained at the scene and is assisting with enquiries.