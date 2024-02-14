Tributes to mum who died in collision on Longthorpe Parkway in Peterborough
The family of a woman who died following a collision in Peterborough on Friday have paid tribute to her “beautiful soul” and “love for life”.
Emma Stearn, 36, from Alconbury, was a pedestrian when she was struck by a white Audi A1 Sport travelling westbound on the Longthorpe Parkway at about 7.30pm.
She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries.
In a statement Emma’s family said: “Emma had a beautiful soul and a love for life. Her smile shined and she was compassionate to others.
“Emma was a credit to herself and loved her children very much.
“The family would like time to process the tragic loss of Emma at this time.”
The driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman from Peterborough, remained at the scene and is assisting with enquiries.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision, should contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary through their website using reference 481 of 9 February, or call 101