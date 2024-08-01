Tributes to much loved Peterborough Perkins worker who died in Scotland crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis Soden was one of three men killed in crash in Falkirk

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help the family of a much loved Perkins worker who died in a crash in Scotland.

Lewis Soden (24) was one of three men who died after the white Ford Focus they were travelling in crashed on Moss Road near Dunmore around 6.15pm on Friday, 26 July.

Reece Williams, aged 23, and Connor Page aged 21, also died in the incident, while the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Lewis Soden

“There will not be a day where Lewis won't be missed"

Following the crash, Lewis' family said: "Lewis has and will forever be a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend to many. There will not be a day where Lewis won't be missed and where we won’t hold room in our hearts to remember him and the memories that we all made together. We would also like to express our thanks to all the emergency services, witnesses and to everyone who has sent their condolences."

Reece's family have issued the following statement through Police Scotland: "Reece will forever be a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. There will not be a day where we don’t hold space to remember Reece and the memories that we made together. We’d like to express our thanks to the emergency services, witnesses and to everyone who has sent their condolences."Connor's family added: "Connor was loved beyond words."

“His sudden loss has left us all in shock and sorrow"

Reece Williams

A fundraising campaign has now been set up to help Lewis’ family following the crash.

The campaign, set up by Peter Fearon, reads: “We are heartbroken to share the devastating news of Lewis Soden's passing on Friday 26th July in a tragic car accident. Lewis was a beloved member of the Perkins Engines community, where he worked as a dedicated maintenance technician. His sudden loss has left us all in shock and sorrow. To honor Lewis' memory and support his family during this incredibly difficult time, we have created this GoFundMe campaign to help with the unexpected funeral and memorial costs. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference and is deeply appreciated.”

So far, more than £3,000 has been raised.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/lewis-soden

Connor Page

Sergeant Elaine Scott, from Police Scotland, said a witness appeal had been launched. She said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of all involved this very difficult time.“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to please get in touch.“I would also appeal for anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage that could assist to contact us.”Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3123 of 26 July, 2024.