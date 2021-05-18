Tributes to army veteran and dad of three killed in crash near Peterborough
Tributes have been paid to an army veteran and father of three who was killed in a crash near Peterborough.
Kevin Rye (48) died after his black Mercedes CLK overturned in a ditch beside the southbound carriageway of the A16 at Newborough.
The car was found at 6.15am on Sunday. It is believed the crash happened between 11pm on Saturday and when the vehicle was discovered.
Kevin of Highfield Mews, Brackley, Northamptonshire, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a tribute, Kevin’s family said: “Kevin was a 26 year veteran of the Army and a talented engineer. He has three children and a close family and was due to celebrate his second wedding anniversary this year with his loving wife Tina.”
Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information, should contact police via web chat, online forms quoting incident 96 of 16 May or call 101.