Tributes left at scene where teenager died in car crash
Tributes to a teenager who died in a crash in Peterborough have been left at the scene of the incident.
Jude Dunn, 19, died in the crash on Saturday, after the Audi TT he was driving left the carriageway and entered a ditch in Crowland Road, Eye Green at 5.30am.
Jude, of Holmes Road, Glinton, sadly died at the scene, while a 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the car suffered serious injuries. She remains at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.
Following the crash, a number of tributes have been left at the scene.
A white cross, surrounded by flowers and pictures have been left by Jude’s friends and family.
One message left at the scene said: “To Jude. Life will never be the same without you. Fly high brother.”
Cans of beer and chocolate milkshakes were also left amongst the tributes.
Police are now appealing for information as they try and find out what happened.
Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, should contact police via web chat https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw, online forms www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 87 of 28 August or call 101.