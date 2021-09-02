Tributes left at scene where teenager died in car crash

Tributes to Jude left at the scene

Jude Dunn, 19, died in the crash on Saturday, after the Audi TT he was driving left the carriageway and entered a ditch in Crowland Road, Eye Green at 5.30am.

Jude, of Holmes Road, Glinton, sadly died at the scene, while a 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the car suffered serious injuries. She remains at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Following the crash, a number of tributes have been left at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A white cross, surrounded by flowers and pictures have been left by Jude’s friends and family.

One message left at the scene said: “To Jude. Life will never be the same without you. Fly high brother.”

Cans of beer and chocolate milkshakes were also left amongst the tributes.

Police are now appealing for information as they try and find out what happened.