Works proposed to create a series of new lanes close to Fletton Parkway in Peterborough

Heavy traffic on a section of the Fletton Parkway.

The works have been put forward by Milestone Infrastructure Ltd and include a series of new lanes on the approach to The Serptentine as well as traffic lights on approach to the Nene Parkway from The Serpentine, as well as a new off-road cycle way on Phorpres Close and Phorpres Way.

The proposed developments include:

- Adding a fourth lane to the northeast circulatory between A1260 Nene Parkway southbound approach and A1139 Fletton Parkway eastbound exit

- Adding a third lane to circulatory between A1260 The Serpentine southbound exit and A1260 The Serpentine northbound approach

- Adding a third lane on the A1260 The Serpentine northbound approach, to the north of Hargate Way

- Adding a fourth lane to circulatory between A1260 The Serpentine northbound approach and A1139 Fletton Parkway westbound on-slip

- Installing traffic lights on the A1260 Nene Parkway southbound approach to Junction 3

- Install traffic lights on the A1260 The Serpentine approach to Junction 3

- Creating an off-road cycle way on Phorpres Close and Phorpres Way

- Adding a flare to A1260 Nene Parkway approach to Junction 3 to create a 4-lane approach

- Adding a flare of 150m to A1139 Fletton Parkway westbound off-slip to create a 3rd lane

- Add a flare to the A1260 The Serpentine northbound approach to create a 4-lane approach