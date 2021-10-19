Works proposed to create a series of new lanes close to Fletton Parkway in Peterborough
The works have been put forward by Milestone Infrastructure Ltd and include a series of new lanes on the approach to The Serptentine as well as traffic lights on approach to the Nene Parkway from The Serpentine, as well as a new off-road cycle way on Phorpres Close and Phorpres Way.
The proposed developments include:
- Adding a fourth lane to the northeast circulatory between A1260 Nene Parkway southbound approach and A1139 Fletton Parkway eastbound exit
- Adding a third lane to circulatory between A1260 The Serpentine southbound exit and A1260 The Serpentine northbound approach
- Adding a third lane on the A1260 The Serpentine northbound approach, to the north of Hargate Way
- Adding a fourth lane to circulatory between A1260 The Serpentine northbound approach and A1139 Fletton Parkway westbound on-slip
- Installing traffic lights on the A1260 Nene Parkway southbound approach to Junction 3
- Install traffic lights on the A1260 The Serpentine approach to Junction 3
- Creating an off-road cycle way on Phorpres Close and Phorpres Way
- Adding a flare to A1260 Nene Parkway approach to Junction 3 to create a 4-lane approach
- Adding a flare of 150m to A1139 Fletton Parkway westbound off-slip to create a 3rd lane
- Add a flare to the A1260 The Serpentine northbound approach to create a 4-lane approach
Plans for these works have been submitted, along with a screening assessment that recommends that a further Environmental Impact Assessment is not required. City planners will now make their decision this. If approved, the works are set to cause a significant amount of traffic disruption once construction starts.