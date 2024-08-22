Work starts on introducing 'ticketless system' at Peterborough city car parks including at Car Haven and Fletton Quays
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A new ‘ticketless barrier’ system will be launched at a Peterborough city car park today (August 22) – with work to remove tickets from other car parks in the city set to start.
The new system will go live at the Sand Martin House multi storey car park in Fletton Quays.
Entry and exit will be via an ANPR linked barrier and allow customers to pay for their parking at the end of their stay based on how long they have been in the car park.
Cars will enter via the barriers and pay for their parking at the end of their parking session. Either visit a pay terminal, pay online by scanning the QR codes in the car parks or pay via contactless at the exit barriers. You will need to enter your registration number into the payment terminals or online in order to pay.
Cashless payment apps currently available in pay and display areas will no longer be able to be used.
Sand Martin House multi-story will implement a tariff change that was delayed from April, the other two car park tariffs will remain unchanged except for the addition of a short free period (10 minutes) to allow for pick up / drop offs or transitions through Car Haven to reach St. Peters Road.
Work is also planned to take place at the Car Haven car park, with the new system planned to be in action from September 16, and at Riverside car park from September 30.
There will be some disruption in these car parks whilst works are undertaken, wherever possible car parks will remain open with some areas barriered off for the protection of contractors undertaking the works.