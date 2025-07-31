Work continues to correct cracking road surface on Peterborough to Whittlesey bridge

Work is continuing on remedial works at the Ralph Butcher Causeway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works began at the start of July (July 7) to correct structural defects on the bridge at King’s Dyke.

There has been a lane closure in place on the bridge since July 2024 due to cracking in the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 2025, contractor, Jones Bros reported further cracks that had appeared in the road surface near the centre of the carriageway.

Work at the King's Dyke embankment.

The works are being carried out with the previous lane closure remaining in place.

To date, regular monitoring of the cracks has been taking place, vegetation has been cleared and a number of soil nails have been installed on the King’s Dyke embankment to reinforce the site the bridge is sitting on.

The work remains on course to last for a total of 22 weeks and be completed on December 8.

The costs for the work are being fully met by Jones Bros. Cambridgeshire County Council will not accept ownership of the bridge until the remediation work is addressed