Work continues to correct cracking road surface on Peterborough to Whittlesey bridge
Works began at the start of July (July 7) to correct structural defects on the bridge at King’s Dyke.
There has been a lane closure in place on the bridge since July 2024 due to cracking in the road.
In May 2025, contractor, Jones Bros reported further cracks that had appeared in the road surface near the centre of the carriageway.
The works are being carried out with the previous lane closure remaining in place.
To date, regular monitoring of the cracks has been taking place, vegetation has been cleared and a number of soil nails have been installed on the King’s Dyke embankment to reinforce the site the bridge is sitting on.
The work remains on course to last for a total of 22 weeks and be completed on December 8.
The costs for the work are being fully met by Jones Bros. Cambridgeshire County Council will not accept ownership of the bridge until the remediation work is addressed