Work begins on next stage of troubled route from Peterborough to March

Works have now begun

At the meeting of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee (11 October), Leader and Chief Executive of Fenland District Council, Cllr Chris Boden, presented the Annual Report 2020/21 in which the announcement about the improvements to the road were made.

The troubled traffic black-spot is the main route between Peterborough and March, and has seen many accidents in recent years with several deaths.

Work officially began on October 13, and now the A47 Fen Road will be closed between Guyhirn and Thorney overnight weekdays from 8pm to 6am, excluding the weekend.

Eastbound traffic will exit the Whitepost roundabout onto the A1139, then continue onto A605 Fletton Interchange, take the slip road onto the A605 through Whittlesey and Coates to the A141, and take that to re-join the A47 at Guyhirn.

Westbound traffic will follow this diversion in reverse. There will be two-way traffic lights in place on the other approaches to the roundabout.

From Thursday 14 to Wednesday 20 October 2021, weeknights the A47 South Brink will be closed between Guyhirn and the A1101 Wisbech Roundabout overnight, from 8pm to 6am, excluding the weekend.

Eastbound traffic will exit from Guyhirn onto the A141 towards Chatteris, take the A142 towards Ely, then the A10 towards Ely, then continue on the A10 towards King’s Lynn, and then continue on the A10 to ultimately re-join the A47 at Hardwick Roundabout.

Westbound traffic will take the A1101 to Outwell, then the A1122 to the A10 at Downham Market, then the A10 towards Ely, the A142 to Chatteris, the A141 in Chatteris, and then re-join the A47 at Guyhirn.

There will be two-way traffic lights in place on the other approaches to the roundabout.

From Thursday 21 to Friday 22 October there will be three-way traffic lights in place at the Guyhirn roundabout.

The latest road improvement works follows-on from work started in February 2021 to increase the size of the roundabout at Guyhirn junction.