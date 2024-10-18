Wells Bridge in Ramsey closed after crash
The bus service is unable to serve Ramsey Forty Foot.
The 31 bus service that connects Peterborough and Ramsey has been halted following a crash.
The route has been forced to close following a crash on Wells Bridge in Ramsey this afternoon (October 18).
A Stagecoach tweet read: “Due to an RTC on Wells Bridge in Ramsey the road has been closed, so the Service 31 will not be able to serve Ramsey Forty Foot until the road has been reopened.
"Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
