Wells Bridge in Ramsey closed after crash

By Ben Jones
Published 18th Oct 2024, 16:12 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 16:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The bus service is unable to serve Ramsey Forty Foot.

The 31 bus service that connects Peterborough and Ramsey has been halted following a crash.

The route has been forced to close following a crash on Wells Bridge in Ramsey this afternoon (October 18).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Stagecoach tweet read: “Due to an RTC on Wells Bridge in Ramsey the road has been closed, so the Service 31 will not be able to serve Ramsey Forty Foot until the road has been reopened.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

More as we have it.

Related topics:PeterboroughStagecoachRTC
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice