UPDATE: Traffic remains heavy after earlier collision on Peterborough’s Frank Perkins parkway

Police update.

Police said the accident is now clear but an AA traffic update said: ‘Queueing traffic on A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway both ways at Stanground.

“Congestion to Boongate heading southbound and back to the Hampton Roundabout heading north. “In the construction area. A lane closure is in place.”

Cambridgeshire police had said earlier on social media: “Please be aware that there is an accident on Frank Perkins Parkway, just after junction 5 on the westbound carriageway.

“If possible, please find an alternative route.”

Traffic issues around the collision are likely to be made more difficult by roadworks on that stretch of the parkway.