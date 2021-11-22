UPDATE: Traffic remains heavy after earlier collision on Peterborough’s Frank Perkins parkway
Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway has reopened after an earlier accident near junction 5 this morning (November 22) but traffic remains heavy in the area.
Police said the accident is now clear but an AA traffic update said: ‘Queueing traffic on A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway both ways at Stanground.
“Congestion to Boongate heading southbound and back to the Hampton Roundabout heading north. “In the construction area. A lane closure is in place.”
Cambridgeshire police had said earlier on social media: “Please be aware that there is an accident on Frank Perkins Parkway, just after junction 5 on the westbound carriageway.
“If possible, please find an alternative route.”
Traffic issues around the collision are likely to be made more difficult by roadworks on that stretch of the parkway.
