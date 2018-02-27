UPDATE: Three killed in head-on crash on A15 at Baston

Three people have died in a head-on crash between a car and a lorry on the A15 at Baston today.

The crash, involving a blue Renault Clio and a white Scania lorry, took place at 6.15am this morning, Tuesday February 27, on the A15 at Baston near the Waterside Garden Centre.

Long delays on South Fen Road caused by the A15 closure today. Photo: Sheila Curtis

Lead Investigator, Sergeant Helen Alcock, said; "Sadly three people have lost their lives this morning and several people have faced the shock of witnessing or coming across the scene.

"I appeal to anyone who was driving in the area or saw the collision to contact me. I also ask if drivers can check their dash cams for footage of either of the vehicles involved. This will help our investigation."

The investigation continues at the scene of collision and the A15 remains closed.

Police are appealing for anyone who traveled along the A15 this morning around 6.15am to contact them.

A police spokesman added: "We know that the road was busy at the time of the collision with traffic travelling on both carriageways.

"If you were travelling on the A15 at Baston and saw the collision or saw the blue Renault Clio which was travelling southbound or a white Scania lorry traveilling northbound towards Bourne being driven near to the scene, please contact 101 quoting incident 39 of 27 February.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area about this time and saw the collision or has any footage of the vehicles before the collision.

"Diversions are in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area this morning and take extra care on the roads and drive to the conditions."