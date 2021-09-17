UPDATE: Planned closure of Fletton Parkway in Peterborough now postponed

The A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway (north east bound) close to Boongate roundabout.

Lane 2 was set to be be closed between Junctions 3A and 5 (A605 and Boongate junctions) for 24 hours Monday September 20 for two weeks to carry out barrier repairs.

The repairs are needed as the condition of the barrier is deteriorating in sections and no longer complies with current standards.

Instead, that has now been postponed and will take place at a later date.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “A planned 24/7 lane closure on the A1139 has been postponed.

“The works will be rescheduled at a future date. We apologise for any inconvenience.

“An existing overnight lane closure will remain ongoing to carry out repairs to the crash barrier at junctions 3A and 5.”

Resurfacing works will still be proceeding southbound between Junctions 8 and 3 (Eye and Nene Parkway junctions) from Monday, 4 October until Monday, 1 November.

This work will be carried out during the evenings between 8pm and 6am (weekdays only), with the road closed during these hours.

The closures are to allow the scheme to be carried out safely.

Motorists are being warned that congestion is likely, especially during peak traffic hours.

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning and commercial strategy and investments, said: “Closing a road is always something we try to avoid, but these repairs are of vital importance.

“Our parkways and barriers are over 40 years old and, with hugely increased traffic volumes over that period, they require regular and timely maintenance and safety improvements.

“Our highways team will be working day and night to get the road open again, and the full closure will keep them safe as they carry out this important work.