Two ‘vital’ bus routes saved from being cut in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) board members voted to save two bus services which were at risk of being cut.

A meeting of the CPCA board on July 22, made up of representatives from each council in the region, saw a proposal approved to go out to tender for replacement services for the threatened Ramsey to Whittlesey section of the 31, and the 9/X9 route between Cambridge and Littleport.

This came after Stagecoach East announced its intention to withdraw from both by August 31.

The decision from Stagecoach East received great backlash from local residents who use the routes, particularly over the 31 route which saw a 1,500-strong petition presented to the recent board meeting in a bid to save it.

The bus routes have been saved

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul Bristow said: “I’m delighted the board has backed me to protect these two vital bus routes. I saw for myself how much these are relied upon for communities to get to work, school shops, healthcare, and see family and friends.”

To cover the £500,000 annual cost of this, an initial proposal was to stop funding three routes which were costing the combined authority the most on a per-passenger basis – the 15, 8A and South Cambridgeshire Tiger on Demand service.

However, an amendment to the proposal was passed in the meeting to use existing combined authority reserves and budgets instead.

During the meeting, Conservative leader of Fenland District Council, Cllr Chris Boden, said: “When it comes to the reserves, we’ve got to be very careful indeed where we take our money from.”

Labour Cllr Anna Bailey of Cambridge City Council said: “I’m really glad that the administration is listening to the concerns that were raised on the 9 and 31.

“I was concerned by the original proposals. It presented a binary choice to have this bus or that bus and I think that’s unhelpful. This offers a sensible way through.”

A review of high cost per passenger bus services will now take place, including the 15, 8A and South Cambridgeshire DRT.

This review will finish in the autumn and the CPCA board will then determine whether the services should continue to be funded.

Mr Bristow added: “The 31 and 9/X9 routes are well-used and cost far less per passenger than some others we currently fund.

“Some others are costing far too much as it stands. So, over the next few months, we’ll take a close look at what needs to change, and whether that cost can be justified.”

The new number 9 and number 31 services could start later in 2025 but discussions with operators are ongoing to maintain a continuation of service in the meantime, according to the CPCA.

The services provided by A2B on the 9/X9 route will remain as normal.