Two injured after crash on Soke Parkway near Rhubarb Bridge in Peterborough
Two people have been injured following a crash on the Soke Parkway in Peterborough.
Police have not released details of how serious the injuries are.
Police have also warned motorists of long delays around the Rhubarb Bridge junction in Peterborough following the incident.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 2.55pm today (9 July) with reports of a collision on the Soke Parkway in Peterborough.
“The collision, which involved two cars, happened close to the roundabout with Gresley Way and is causing increased congestion in the area.
“Two people have been injured, but further details are unclear.”