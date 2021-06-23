Tributes paid to woman killed in crash on A605
Tributes have been paid to a woman who died following a collision on the A605 earlier this month.
The incident, involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a white Ford Transit van, happened at just after 6.15am on June 3 between Coates and March.
Emergency services attended but the driver of the car, Gabija Jokubauskaite, 23, of Norwich Road, Wisbech, died at the scene.
In a tribute, Gabija’s family said: “Much loved by everyone who had the privilege to know her. Gabija we share all of your joy and sad times.
“We will all keep her in our thoughts as she is greatly missed and leaves a big hole in our family.”
The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chat, online forms www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 76 of 3 June or call 101.