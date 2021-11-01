Trees on the line cause disruption on train lines around Peterborough

Peterborough Railway Station. EMN-200518-153228009

A spokesman for East Midlands Railway said: “There are various trees blocking the railway between Sleaford and Spalding. This is disrupting our trains on the Peterborough/ Lincoln/ Doncaster and Leicester/ Lincoln/ Grimsby route.

At present Network Rail have teams on site working to remove the trees from the line. They have advised that they expect the line to re-open at 09:00. We will then work to get trains running to their advertised times again.

“Trains running through the area in both directions cannot run between Lincoln and Peterborough.

At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next 1 hours. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 10:30am.”