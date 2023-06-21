Trains between London Kings Cross and Peterborough to be hit by engineering works this weekend

There will be major disruption on trains travelling between Peterborough and London this weekend.

Engineering works to install digital signalling equipment between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin in Hertfordshire on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

It is hoped the works will improve reliability, lower carbon emissions, and gives passengers a more punctual service.

Service alterations

On Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June, buses will replace trains between St Neots (south of Peterborough), Royston and Potters Bar/Hertford North.

On Sunday 25 June only, no trains will run between Kings Cross / Moorgate and Potters Bar / Hertford North until approximately 11:00 and after approximately 22:00.

Thameslink will operate a limited shuttle service between Peterborough and St Neots. Great Northern trains will run between Royston and Kings Lynn, between Hertford North and Moorgate, and between Potters Bar and King’s Cross. Thameslink will also operate services between Finsbury Park and Brighton/Horsham.

There will be rail replacement bus services from selected Great Northern stations, but queuing systems will be in place and journeys will take significantly longer.

Passengers are advised to plan ahead and check before they travel with their train operator or via National Rail Enquiries.

Passengers advised to check before travelling

Ed Akers, Network Rail’s Principal Programme Sponsor, ECDP said the work would improve journeys in the future. He said: “We’ve made good early progress on the Northern City Line, and we’re now preparing the way towards Britain’s first digital signalling on an intercity mainline. Over the coming years this will enable more reliable journeys for the millions of passengers who use the East Coast route.

“We are sorry for the disruption that this work will cause passengers, and thank them for their patience. We advise them to plan ahead and check before they travel.”

