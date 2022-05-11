Train passengers travelling between Peterborough and London are being told to expect delays all morning as services have been disrupted due to signalling issues.

National Railway Enquiries said: “A fault with the signalling system, due to theft of signalling cables, between St Neots and Biggleswade means fewer trains are able to run. Trains running between Peterborough and Stevenage may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 12:00.”

Peterborough Station

The problems resulted in a ‘total loss of signalling at St Neots.’

Specialist Teams from Network Rail are on site and working hard to fix the problem as quickly as possible. Train services running through will be at a reduced speed and pick up delays.

Routes affected across the country include:

Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross

Great Northern between Peterborough and London Kings Cross

Hull Trains between Beverley / Hull and London Kings Cross

LNER between Aberdeen / Glasgow Central / Stirling / Edinburgh / Berwick-upon-Tweed / Newcastle / Sunderland / Skipton / Bradford Forster Square / York / Harrogate / Hull / Leeds and London Kings Cross

Lumo between Edinburgh / Newcastle and London Kings Cross

Thameslink between Peterborough and London Kings Cross / Horsham

Some tickets are being accepted on other services to allow passengers to attempt to make their journeys.

Passengers may be entitled to compensation for cancelled or delayed services.