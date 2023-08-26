Town Bridge to close following Peterborough Untied vs Derby County fixture
Town Bridge will be closed for a short period on August 26.
By Ben Jones
Published 26th Aug 2023, 00:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 00:50 BST
The closure will take effect after the final whistle of Posh’s match with Derby on Saturday (August 26).
This means that the closure will take effect just before 5pm and is expected to last four around 30 minutes to allow a large number of fans that are expected to exit the stadium safely.
In recent seasons, the bridge has been closed after matches when large attendances are expected.
The match is all ticket and Derby have sold tickets to almost 4000 fans.