Town Bridge in Peterborough city centre is to close for a period of around half an hour on Saturday following Posh’s League One match against Huddersfield Town.

A large crowd is expected as the season kicks-off on Saturday.

The match kicks off at 5:30pm, which means that the closure is expected to start at around 7:15pm and last for half an hour.

Town Bridge in Peterborough.

A club statement added: “The closure will be in effect for approximately 30 minutes. We recommend that traffic avoids the area if possible. The closure is due to the crowd in attendance at the Weston Homes Stadium.”