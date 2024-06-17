Three week closure of Fulbridge Road in Peterborough starts today as major gas mains works begin
Motorists are being warned of a three week closure of a busy road in Peterborough, which starts today (Monday June 17).
Fulbridge Road will be closed at the junction with the A47 to the junction with Robert Avenue.
The closure is in place to allow gas main replacement works to take place.
Cadent, who are carrying out the works, have said the closure is likely to be in place until July 5. The road will be closed 24/7 in both directions until the works are complete.
A diversion, taking motorists along the A47, Welland Road and St Paul’s Road, and vice versa will be in place while the works are taking place.
A spokesman for Cadent said: “Work scheduled to take place in Fulbridge Road, Peterborough, between 17 June and 5 July relates to previous mains replacement work that took place in the area back in March.
“To complete all of the work, we needed to put a road closure in place but following discussions with Peterborough City Council, we agreed that this final section of work could be done at a later date in isolation from the rest of the project.
“We have been carrying out preparation work this week with the use of two-way traffic lights, but a closure does need to be installed so that our engineers can work safely to complete this work.
“Whenever we have to close a road, we work closely with the council to ensure that an appropriate diversion is put in place and clearly signposted.
“We’d like to thank residents for their understanding and patience as these works are completed. We would also like to remind everyone that if they ever suspect a gas leak then they should call the Gas Emergency number on 0800 111 999* as it may not be related to this incident. The number operates 24/7 and is free to call."