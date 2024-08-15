Three vehicle collision causes long delays on A1 between Stamford and Wittering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No serious injuries reported

A three vehicle collision caused long delays on the A1 this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the southbound carriageway of the road between Stamford and Wittering at 9.25am.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said that no serious injuries had been reported in the incident.

Bus services were disrupted as a result of the crash, and there were queues stretching back several miles reported