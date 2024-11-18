Three lanes of A1(M) likely to be 'shut for some time' near Peterborough following collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three lanes of the A1(M) are closed between Sawtry and Huntingdon following a collision.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Lanes 1, 2 and 3 (of 4) are closed on the A1(M) southbound between J15 Sawtry and J14 Huntingdon due to a multiple vehicle collision.

“Emergency services and recovery are in attendance.

The scene of the crash. Picture: National Highways

“Delays are building, average journey times are currently being delayed by at least 30 mins.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 1.30pm this afternoon (18 November) with reports of a collision between two lorries and a car on the A1M, J14 at Alconbury.

“Officers are at the scene, no serious injuries reported and no arrests made at this time.

“Three out of four lanes are currently closed and are likely to remain closed for some time while recovery of the vehicles takes place.

“Drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible.”