There were delays on a main Peterborough road after a three vehicle collision this afternoon.

The crash happened on Dogsthorpe Road at about 12.50pm today (Friday). Police said no-one was seriously injured in the incident.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said:“The collision, which involved a Kia Cee'd, BMW 120D and an Audi A6, caused one of the vehicles to leave the road and a considerable amount of debris in the carriageway.

The scene of the crash in Dogsthorpe Road