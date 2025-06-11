The latest roadworks in Peterborough drivers need to be aware of

The Peterborough Telegraph brings you the latest road closures to be aware of when planning journeys below.
1. A47 both directions, Wansford to Sutton roundabout
June 5 to 6am June 14. Slight delays- traffic signals for duct works on behalf of BT. Photo: Google
2. A47- Junction 17 to 18
April 28 to 4pm July 5. Slight delays (under 10 minutes) both directions- - diversion route on behalf of Peterborough City Council. Photo: Google
3. A1(M) northbound, Junction 16 exit slip road
June 9 to 6am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes). Closure for bridge maintenance, nine nights over three months. Photo: Google
4. A47 westbound, Ailsworth to Sutton Roundabout
June 9 to 5am June 11. Slight delays (under 10 minutes)- lane closure for fibre works on behalf of BT. Photo: Google