The latest roadworks in Peterborough drivers need to be aware of

By Ben Jones
Published 11th Jun 2025, 13:05 BST
A number of road and lane closures are in place in and around Peterborough at the moment and in the coming days.

The Peterborough Telegraph brings you the latest road closures to be aware of when planning journeys below.

June 5 to 6am June 14. Slight delays- traffic signals for duct works on behalf of BT.

1. A47 both directions, Wansford to Sutton roundabout

April 28 to 4pm July 5. Slight delays (under 10 minutes) both directions- - diversion route on behalf of Peterborough City Council.

2. A47- Junction 17 to 18

June 9 to 6am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes). Closure for bridge maintenance, nine nights over three months.

3. A1(M) northbound, Junction 16 exit slip road

June 9 to 5am June 11. Slight delays (under 10 minutes)- lane closure for fibre works on behalf of BT.

4. A47 westbound, Ailsworth to Sutton Roundabout

